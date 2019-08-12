Updates from Johnson County Community College: Light Up the Lawn summer concert series kicks off

What better way to spend a summer night than under the stars with family, friends and good music at Johnson County Community College. Our 2019 Light Up the Lawn summer concert series offers all of this and more!

A collaboration between the Carlsen Center Presents and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, Light Up the Lawn brings some of the best local artists to the lawn of the Nerman Museum. The music starts as the sun goes down—around 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks and settle in for a show under the stars.

Our 2019 line-up is sure to have you tapping your toes:

Hembree–

Kicking things off on Friday, Aug. 16, is Kansas City’s very own Hembree, one of NPR’s Spotlight Artists and Rolling Stone’s “Best Band We Saw at SXSW 2018.” Their debut album, “House on Fire”, is a compilation of 10 songs that reveal a band filled with confidence and self-assuredness covering themes of indecision and uncertain identity.

Pawnshop Troubadours–

Join us on Friday, Aug. 23 as local hitmakers Pawnshop Troubadours bring equal parts rock, blues, R&B, soul, funk and volume to the Nerman Museum stage. Born from the still-smoldering ashes of blues-fueled rockers, The “Polly Ester Slacks Museum”, Pawnshop Troubadours features the soulful vocal stylings of Lorri Love, the bowel-shaking bass thumps of Brian White, the primal rhythmic chops of Mike Fraser, the front-porch howling of harmonicist Dave Krug and the fiery six-string flailing of Randy Erickson.

Bob and Una Walkenhorst–

Light Up the Lawn closes out on Friday, Aug. 30 with the unbeatable father-daughter duo of Bob and Una Walkenhorst. Bob Walkenhorst has been a fixture of the Kansas City and international music scene since the 1980s as lead singer and songwriter for the critically acclaimed band “The Rainmakers”. Bob has the great joy of now collaborating with his daughter Una, a singer-songwriter in her own right, from her 2014 release of “Scars”, to her recent years in the New Orleans indie music scene. Their common love of traditional songs and two-part family harmony is bringing about new sounds, new visions and new recordings.

Light Up the Lawn is free and open to the public. Please note, JCCC does not allow alcohol on campus. Mark your calendar and pack your picnic basket, we’ll see you on the lawn!

Questions? Call the Carlsen Center Box Office at 913-469-4445 or send them an email at [email protected].