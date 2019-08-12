Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken debuts at Village Shops in Prairie Village

Jay Senter - August 12, 2019 11:00 am
Rise Chicken opened Saturday in Prairie Village.

The first Rise restaurant location west of the Mississippi opened in Prairie Village Saturday — and judging by the lines out the door it drew its opening weekend, there’s plenty of appetite for Southern style biscuits and fried chicken here in the Midwest.

Founded in 2012 in North Carolina, Rise features a menu centered on made-from-scratch biscuits. The restaurant has options with fried chicken on a biscuit, sandwiches on a biscuit, and staples like biscuits and gravy. Additionally, Rise has a selection of sweet rolls, donuts and coffee beverages.

The new location is at the Village Shops on Tomahawk Drive in the space vacated earlier this year by the French Market, which moved two doors down.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Rise Prairie Village is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories