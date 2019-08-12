Mission planning to add bike lanes on Lamar through federal transportation program

The city of Mission is planning to add bike lanes and shared-lane marking for cyclists on Lamar Avenue next summer.

The bike lanes and “sharrows” would be retrofitted on Lamar between Foxridge Drive and Shawnee Mission Parkway as part of the federal Surface Transportation Program.

The city of Mission was granted funding for the project as part of a recommendation from a Safe Routes to Schools study completed in 2016, according to city documents. An agreement between the Kansas Department of Transportation and Mission allows the city to receive up to $68,000 in federal Surface Transportation Program funds; that amount represents 80 percent of the total estimated costs for the $85,000 project.

Emily Randel, assistant to the city administrator, said city staff is finalizing design plans for the bike lanes that will be forwarded “shortly” to the Kansas Department of Transportation for review. Olsson Associates is working with the city on design.

Last week in a community development committee meeting, Councilmember Hillary Parker Thomas asked if the project cost of $85,000 could be inflated next year. Randel said bike lanes have always been considered within the scope of the project, but the city has the ability to adjust certain elements of the project to assist with those costs.

The installation of bike lanes will happen in coordination with surface treatment on the same stretch of road; funding for this portion of the project is not covered by federal dollars. The project had been slated for this year, but city staff shifted the timing of this project to next year to allow 50 percent of construction and inspection costs to be eligible for reimbursement, according to city documents.

The project also includes spot curb/gutter and sidewalk repair and pavement markings. The project will take place in the existing right of way. Construction is planned for summer 2020.

The council will formally consider accepting the agreement in a future council meeting. Although the agenda isn’t set, the council could consider formally accepting the agreement at its next council meeting Aug. 21.