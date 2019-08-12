Briefly Noted: 13-year-old from Roeland Park charged with 2nd degree murder in Olathe teen death

Roeland Park 13-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder. A Roeland Park 13-year-old juvenile has been charged with second-degree murder in Johnson County District Court after 14-year-old Zavier Mendoza was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Olathe. The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said Mendoza was pronounced dead by Johnson County Med-Act personnel after Olathe police officers and Med-Act had responded to a report of an armed disturbance at about 2:17 a.m. The defendant has not been named on account of juvenile status.

Merriam Farmers’ Market receives Nextdoor’s favorite neighborhood market award 3rd year in a row. The Merriam Farmers’ Market has received the 2019 Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite Farmers Market award. About 5,000 Nextdoor members voted on 20 different categories for favorites in their area surrounding their homes, including farmers markets. Merriam Farmers’ Market also received this award from Nextdoor in 2017 and 2018. The Merriam Farmers’ Market averages about 600 shoppers each Saturday and is located in the Merriam Marketplace on Merriam Drive. The farmers market allows dogs and offers free parking and also has live music or kids’ activities each Saturday at 10 a.m.

Lane closures along Clare Road in Lenexa to begin Monday. Concrete work will result in lane closures along Clare Road between 83rd Street and Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa starting Monday, Aug. 12 for about one week, weather permitting. Flaggers will direct traffic during this portion of the project. After concrete work is complete, milling and paving work will begin; the city will provide updated information once a start date is set for that stage of the project.