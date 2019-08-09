Mission merchants move annual Sunflower Festival to October to avoid August heat

Jay Senter - August 9, 2019 11:00 am
SM North cheerleaders marched in the 2018 Mission Sunflower Festival parade.

Mission merchants have pushed back the date of the annual Mission Sunflower Festival this year in hopes of having a more temperate backdrop to the community celebration.

Debuted in 2017, the festival features games, food and a parade. But its spot on the August calendar its first two years meant scorching heat. This year, the Mission Business Association, which represents shops along Johnson Drive and beyond, will hold the event Saturday, Oct. 12.

With the calendar change, the group is also planning to expand the offerings. This year’s festival is set to kick off at 8 a.m., with a breakfast, the parade, games and entertainers planned for the morning hours. The afternoon will feature bingo and a car show. In the evening, there will be food trucks and a street dance. The festival will conclude with a fireworks display set to start at 8 p.m.

