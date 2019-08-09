Developer submits rezoning request needed for proposed mixed-use buildings at Mission Farms

Jay Senter - August 9, 2019 9:41 am
A rendering of the proposed four-story residential property that would front Mission Road just south of 105th Street.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday is set to consider a rezoning request that could set the stage for the expansion of the Mission Farms development at Mission Road and I-435.

Mission Farms West Development LLC has requested that a 4.1 acre tract of land at the northwest corner of 105th Street be rezoned from single family residential to mixed-use.

Plans submitted to the city along with the request show six four-story buildings planned for the north side of 105th Street. A three-story, mixed-use building with 7,750 square feet of retail space and 50 residential units is planned for the intersection of 105th Street and Mission. And a four-story, 132 unit residential building would front Mission Road immediately south of 105th Street.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Here’s an aerial rendering of the plan submitted to the city:

If approved and completed, the new project would reorient the Mission Farms West site so that the existing mixed-use building, with apartments over ground level retail that includes the Martin City Brewing Company, the central part of the development.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories