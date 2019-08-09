Developer submits rezoning request needed for proposed mixed-use buildings at Mission Farms

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday is set to consider a rezoning request that could set the stage for the expansion of the Mission Farms development at Mission Road and I-435.

Mission Farms West Development LLC has requested that a 4.1 acre tract of land at the northwest corner of 105th Street be rezoned from single family residential to mixed-use.

Plans submitted to the city along with the request show six four-story buildings planned for the north side of 105th Street. A three-story, mixed-use building with 7,750 square feet of retail space and 50 residential units is planned for the intersection of 105th Street and Mission. And a four-story, 132 unit residential building would front Mission Road immediately south of 105th Street.

Here’s an aerial rendering of the plan submitted to the city:

If approved and completed, the new project would reorient the Mission Farms West site so that the existing mixed-use building, with apartments over ground level retail that includes the Martin City Brewing Company, the central part of the development.