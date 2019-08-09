Briefly Noted: State Rep. Cindy Holscher hosting panel on Medicaid expansion

Rep. Cindy Holscher convening panel to talk Medicaid expansion, Kansas health policy. State Representative Cindy Holscher is convening and moderating a panel discussion about Medicaid expansion and other Kansas health policy issues. The panel will include officials from community health organizations and St. Luke’s Health System. The public can submit questions for the panel via online form. The panel takes place from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 in the Summit Room at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park. Here is a list of the panelists:

Bobby Olm-Shipman, president and chief executive officer of St. Luke’s Health System East and South Region

Patrick Sallee, chief executive officer of Vibrant Health

Sheldon Weisgrau, senior policy advisor of Alliance for a Healthy Kansas

Overland Park names new chief information officer. Overland Park has named Tony Sage as the city’s new chief information officer. He has a history in government information technology and has previously spent 23 years working for the city of Liberty, Missouri. His work there focused on strategic technology planning and cybersecurity management. Sage begins work Sept. 25.

Lane closures to begin on 105th Street in Lenexa on Friday. Lane closures on 105th Street in Lenexa will begin today, Aug. 9. Lenexa municipal services will do milling and paving work along 105th Street between Lackman Road and Santa Fe Trail Drive for about two weeks, weather permitting. Through traffic will be maintained during this portion of the project.

Lenexa Rec Center indoor pool closed Aug. 12-22. The Lenexa Rec Center indoor pool will be closed Monday, Aug. 12 through Tuesday, Aug. 20 for annual maintenance and cleaning. Splash With Me in the kiddie pool at the indoor aquatic center is also canceled during the same time period.