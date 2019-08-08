Briefly Noted: Belinder cup stacker Grace Sharkey places among top 10 girls in Junior Olympics

Belinder Elementary cup stacker Grace Sharkey places the Top 10 All Around Female in Junior Olympics. Belinder Elementary student Grace Sharkey earned 4th place in her age group and made the Top 10 All Around Females in the Junior Olympics. During competition, her scores qualified her to compete in the Junior Olympic challenge with top stackers from all around the world.

Prairie Village police hosting Cone with a Cop on Friday. The Prairie Village Police Department is hosting Cone with a Cop from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at the TCBY at the Village Shops.

Construction update on Broadmoor between Johnson and Martway in Mission. The first rounds of concrete have been poured on the east side of Broadmoor Street as part of the first phase of work on the roadwork project on the section of road between Johnson Drive and Martway Street in Mission, according to an update Wednesday, Aug. 7 from the city of Mission. Work will continue this week as weather allows. Traffic control is also in place for the first phase of work: the eastern two lanes of Broadmoor. Traffic will be one way southbound during this phase. Driveways and businesses on Broadmoor will remain open during construction.