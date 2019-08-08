Best Bets for the Weekend: Back to school fun

Julia Westhoff - August 8, 2019 11:00 am
KC Flo. Photo credit: Prairie Village Shops.

It’s the last weekend before school starts and we’re taking full advantage. All the ice cream treats, pool swims and playdates we can handle – this bucket list isn’t going to take care of itself, folks. If you’ve already crossed everything off of yours (overachiever!), there are some great activities happening this weekend:

  • It’s Back to School Night in the Prairie Village Shops tonight. KC Flo will be entertaining under the clock tower, accompanying face painting, balloon twists, glitter tats and merchant specials.
  • Scott Cox, director of Living Shakespeare, a rehabilitative theatre program at Lansing Correctional Facility, will lead a one-man show with inspirational and humorous anecdotes. And God Did Shake the Pear: Shakespeare for Everyday Living will take place Friday at 7 at Lenexa City Hall.
  • Lenexa’s Tails on the Trails Pet Festival provides a morning of fun for you and your pooch. Beyond pet vendors’ booths, pets can participate in the pet talent show, go for a swim, and watch demonstrations. Swing by Ad Astra Pool and Park on Saturday morning for the fun.
  • Leawood is continuing with its Sundays in the Park concert series this Sunday with the Leawood Orchestra at Ironwoods Park Ampitheatre.

