Sponsored Post

Your Health: Are you getting the most out of your primary care visit?

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - August 7, 2019 10:00 am

Visiting with your primary care provider is more than just a wellness check. It’s a chance to get answers to your personal health questions, discuss goals, and explore opportunities to improve your overall health.

Learn how you can get the most out of your relationship with your primary care provider. The full article is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories