Primary election results: Michelle Distler, Stephanie Meyer advance to Shawnee mayoral election this fall

Jay Senter - August 7, 2019 7:25 am
Mayor Michelle Distler finished the primary with a wide advantage over her challengers.

The Johnson County Election Office has posted unofficial final results from Tuesday’s primaries. Here’s how things shook out.

Councilwoman Stephanie Meyer advanced to the Shawnee mayoral general election.
  • Incumbent Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler rode an early advantage from advance voting through to a dominating performance in Tuesday’s election, advancing to the general ballot this fall with second place finisher Stephanie Meyer, a member of the Shawnee city council. Distler took 57% of the primary total to Meyer’s 26%. Former councilwoman Dawn Tubbesing finished in third place with 15%. Challenger Ajay Sood finished fourth with 2%.
  • In the Shawnee City Council Ward 4 primary, Jill Chalfie won the vote total with 50%. Kris Durbin finished with 31% and will advance to the fall ballot. Matt Shaw finished third.
  • In Shawnee Ward 3 (4-year term), Kurt Knappen led the field with 47% of the vote. Dawn Rattan finished second with 36%. Nick Reed finished third.
  • An in the race for the unexpired term for the other Ward 3 seat (2-years), former councilman Kevin Straub edged incumbent Lisa Larson-Bunnell 46% to 44%. Greg Sitzmann finished third.
  • In Overland Park, city council incumbents on the primary ballot saw a range out outcomes. In Ward 1, challenger Holly Grummert notched a significant win, taking 53% percent of the vote. Incumbent Terry Happer Scheier finished in second with 28%, and will advance to the general. Taryn Jones finished in third.
  • In Ward 2, incumbent Paul Lyons ran away with the vote total, finishing with 60% percent of the vote. Roger Tarbutton, who finished with 26%, will advance to the general election. Derek Puzzuoli finished in third.

    Challenger Holly Grummert led the field for the Ward 1 seat in Overland Park.
  • In Ward 5, incumbent Faris Farassati finished the night with the most votes. Farassati led second place finisher Phil Bressler 48% to 42%. John Coughlin finished in third.
  • In Lenexa, Julie Sayers and Linda Leeper finished first and second, respectively, in the primary for a Ward 4 seat on the council, and will advance to the general election ballot. Sayers had 42% of the total. Leeper had 35%. Emily Behrmann finished in third.
  • In Merriam Ward 1, incumbent Jason Silvers led the four candidate field with 31% of the vote. John Canterbury finished in second with 27%. Brian Shapley and Dennis Miles finished third and fourth, and will not advance to the general election ballot.
  • In Merriam Ward 4, incumbent Bob Pape led the field with 40% of the vote. Staci Chivetta finished in second with 34% and will advance to the general. Sam Matier finished in third.
  • In the JCCC Board of Trustees race, incumbents Greg Musil and Nancy Ingram finished in first and second. Jameia Haines, Laura Smith-Everett, Lori Bell and Colleen Cunningham finished in third through sixth places, and will advance to the general. The other five candidates were eliminated.

 

