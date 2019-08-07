Primary election results: Michelle Distler, Stephanie Meyer advance to Shawnee mayoral election this fall

The Johnson County Election Office has posted unofficial final results from Tuesday’s primaries. Here’s how things shook out.
- Incumbent Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler rode an early advantage from advance voting through to a dominating performance in Tuesday’s election, advancing to the general ballot this fall with second place finisher Stephanie Meyer, a member of the Shawnee city council. Distler took 57% of the primary total to Meyer’s 26%. Former councilwoman Dawn Tubbesing finished in third place with 15%. Challenger Ajay Sood finished fourth with 2%.
- In the Shawnee City Council Ward 4 primary, Jill Chalfie won the vote total with 50%. Kris Durbin finished with 31% and will advance to the fall ballot. Matt Shaw finished third.
- In Shawnee Ward 3 (4-year term), Kurt Knappen led the field with 47% of the vote. Dawn Rattan finished second with 36%. Nick Reed finished third.
- An in the race for the unexpired term for the other Ward 3 seat (2-years), former councilman Kevin Straub edged incumbent Lisa Larson-Bunnell 46% to 44%. Greg Sitzmann finished third.
- In Overland Park, city council incumbents on the primary ballot saw a range out outcomes. In Ward 1, challenger Holly Grummert notched a significant win, taking 53% percent of the vote. Incumbent Terry Happer Scheier finished in second with 28%, and will advance to the general. Taryn Jones finished in third.
- In Ward 2, incumbent Paul Lyons ran away with the vote total, finishing with 60% percent of the vote. Roger Tarbutton, who finished with 26%, will advance to the general election. Derek Puzzuoli finished in third.
- In Ward 5, incumbent Faris Farassati finished the night with the most votes. Farassati led second place finisher Phil Bressler 48% to 42%. John Coughlin finished in third.
- In Lenexa, Julie Sayers and Linda Leeper finished first and second, respectively, in the primary for a Ward 4 seat on the council, and will advance to the general election ballot. Sayers had 42% of the total. Leeper had 35%. Emily Behrmann finished in third.
- In Merriam Ward 1, incumbent Jason Silvers led the four candidate field with 31% of the vote. John Canterbury finished in second with 27%. Brian Shapley and Dennis Miles finished third and fourth, and will not advance to the general election ballot.
- In Merriam Ward 4, incumbent Bob Pape led the field with 40% of the vote. Staci Chivetta finished in second with 34% and will advance to the general. Sam Matier finished in third.
- In the JCCC Board of Trustees race, incumbents Greg Musil and Nancy Ingram finished in first and second. Jameia Haines, Laura Smith-Everett, Lori Bell and Colleen Cunningham finished in third through sixth places, and will advance to the general. The other five candidates were eliminated.