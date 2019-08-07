Briefly Noted: $750 in school supplies raised through Shawnee municipal court program

$750 in local school supplies raised through Shawnee municipal court program. A program for people with citations in Shawnee municipal court raised $750 of new school supplies, which will be donated to local schools. The program, Shawnee School Supplies for Fines, took place during this year’s back to school season and allowed people with fines or warrant fees to pay a portion of what they owe in school supplies. About $1,500 of credit went toward participants’ fines and fees for the duration of the two=week program.

Shawnee leading focus group for business input in ‘Imagine Shawnee’ strategic plan. The city of Shawnee is leading a focus group to gain business input as part of the “Imagine Shawnee” strategic plan. Any Shawnee business interested in participating must RSVP to Ann Smith-Tate at the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce by emailing her at [email protected] The focus group takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Monticello Library. The focus group will last about an hour and will provide an opportunity for participants to discuss all aspects of Shawnee, including development, infrastructure, and parks and recreation.

Prairie Village native Taylor Runion enrolls at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Prairie Village native Taylor Runion has enrolled at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. The student doctor is a graduate of Shawnee Mission East and Colorado State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in biological science. She is the daughter of Dan and Shelley Runion. Runion was one of 162 students selected to enroll at Rocky Vista out of an applicant pool of more than 5,100 candidates, according to the university. Osteopathic physicians focus on preventive health care and receive extra training in the musculoskeletal system.