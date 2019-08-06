After 4 years of inactivity on site, Mission looking at steps to condemn Mission Bowl property

Four years after the facility was severely damaged in a fire, the city of Mission is planning to discuss whether to declare Mission Bowl on Martway a dangerous structure and order it either repaired or demolished.

The building at 5539 Martway St. has not been repaired or restored since the fire April 3, 2015. A Mission building official in July inspected the structure and deemed it to be unsafe and dangerous. The city has not received a response from the property owner after sending notice of the report, according to city documents.

As such, the building official is requesting the city set a public hearing to allow “the owner, or any other interested parties, to appear and show cause as to why the structure should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished,” according to city documents.

A few weeks prior to the inspection, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in June allowed the city to proceed with the process of declaring the structure to be dangerous and have it either repaired or demolished.

Mission Bowl was a bowling alley first built in the late 1950s. Shortly after the fire in 2015, the owners of the structure started plans to rebuild, “but soon encountered an issue where, allegedly, the restoration company failed to properly secure the building from the elements resulting in further damage,” according to city documents. The claim resulted in litigation and bankruptcy that is still ongoing, city staff reported.

City staff reported it has received numerous inquiries and complaints about the appearance and condition of the property.

The city council will discuss the issue tomorrow night during its community development committee meeting at city hall. If the council agrees during its Aug. 21 meeting to move forward with the process, the city may set the public hearing date for Oct. 16.

At the end of the public hearing, the city council will adopt “findings of fact” and direct staff to prepare a resolution for their consideration stating whether the structure should be repaired or demolished as well as a time frame for the process. This next step would take place Nov. 20.

Actual demolition would most likely occur after Jan. 1, 2020. If the city demolishes the building, the demolition costs would be assessed back against the property.

A representative of the organization would not comment on Mission’s plans.