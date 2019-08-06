Briefly Noted: Shawnee Police Department hosting National Night Out

Shawnee Police Department hosting National Night Out. The Shawnee Police Department is hosting National Night Out tonight, Aug. 6. The police officers will be in the southwest parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 75th Street and Nieman Road from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can stop by to check out police vehicles and equipment, have a free hot dog and get to know the police officers.

Merriam seeking Ward 1 resident to serve on the city’s parks and rec advisory board. The city of Merriam is seeking a representative who lives in Ward 1 (north of 53rd Street) to serve on the city’s parks and recreation advisory board. Board members guide city staff on existing parks and recreation programs and recommend action on various policies for the city council to consider. Members meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Irene B. French Community Center. Applications can be submitted online or at city hall.

MARC Area Agency on Aging receives award for in-home food app. The Mid-America Regional Council’s Area Agency on Aging was recognized for work on an in-home food app that allows eligible participants to order food from home. For nearly two years, the MARC agency has been pilot testing the Amazon Echo smart speaker app, which gives eligible clients the ability to use voice commands to open the “Show-Me Pantry” ordering system. Through the system, participants can request items from vegetable, fruit, grain, protein, dairy and general food groups. The food app test project was recognized by the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a) with a 2019 Aging Innovations Award. The award recognizes aging programs that develop and implement cutting-edge approaches to support older adults, people with disabilities and their family caregivers. MARC’s AAA was one of 48 local aging programs to receive honors during the n4a Annual Conference & Tradeshow in New Orleans in July.