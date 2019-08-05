Updates from Johnson County Community College: Individual tickets on sale for 2019-2020 Carlsen Center season

For the past 50 years, Johnson County Community College has been a foundation for the local arts community. Our preforming arts series, The Carlsen Center Presents, is entering its 30th year of showcasing professional artists from around the world. This season will certainly be one to remember.

Starting Aug. 6, individual tickets for the 2019-2020 Carlsen Center Presents season will be available for purchase online, in-person or by calling the box office at 913-469-4445.

Emily Behrmann, General Manager for the Carlsen Center Presents series, said, “The 2019-2020 season, as usual, presents a wide variety of events, from Broadway touring shows like An American in Paris on Feb. 15-16, to classical music with violinist Bomsori Kim and pianist Amy Yang on Jan. 18.”

The Carlsen Center even has a special performance planned to celebrate the College’s 50th anniversary.

“The Carlsen Center is thrilled to be a part of the celebration of JCCC’s 50th anniversary this fall. One signature event for the anniversary is “A Night with Janis Joplin,” at 2 and 8 p.m., on Sat., Oct. 12. This show features Tony Award® winner Mary Bridget Davies as Janis. She’ll connect us to a time in the late 1960s when Janis Joplin and her rock ‘n’ roll peers were the voice of a generation – and many of her generation were the first students at JCCC!” Behrmann states.

Here’s a preview of some of the 2019-2020 headliners:

Bandstand – Tuesday Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

After World War II, soldiers came home to a new America and made music that inspired the nation. From three-time Tony Award® winner and “Hamilton” choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

Anderson & Roe, piano duo – Friday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m.

Known for their adrenalized performances, original compositions and notorious music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century.

DRUM TAO 2020 – two shows! – Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, at 8 p.m.

Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography and innovative visuals, the performers of “TAO: Drum Heart” create an energetic and unforgettable production.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet – Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m.

Using Native peoples’ poetry and music, this ballet takes a poignant journey through indigenous languages on the verge of extinction.

