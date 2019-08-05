‘Enough is enough’: Rep. Davids calls on Senate to hold emergency session on gun control legislation

Following shootings in El Paso and Dayton this weekend that killed 29 and left dozens more injured, first-term Rep. Sharice Davids issued a call for the U.S. Senate to reconvene to take up gun safety legislation.

Davids said Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should bring the gun control bills passed by the House of Representatives earlier this year to the floor of the Senate for a vote. She categorized the fact that the measures, which would implement universal background checks and address so-called “loopholes” in gun purchase procedures, hadn’t been brought to the floor of the Senate for consideration as a “failure in leadership, plain and simple.”

Davids statement is below:

In less than 24 hours, our country has seen two mass shootings that left at least 29 people dead. Whole communities, entire families, and more than one country were devastated by loss this weekend. And this is not the first time we have woken up to this reality.

Enough is enough. Congress has a responsibility to the people we represent to do everything in our power to keep them safe, and it’s past time for Senate leaders to take that responsibility seriously and work to prevent these senseless killings.

In our first 100 days in office, the House passed common sense gun safety measures to implement universal background checks and close loopholes in gun purchases. Mitch McConnell has refused to bring these potentially life-saving bills to the Senate floor for a vote. That is a failure in leadership, plain and simple.

Like all issues, this comes down to a choice: do you put the safety of children and families first and pass common sense gun safety laws, or do you put the gun lobby first, take their money and do their bidding?

It’s time for our leaders to do right by our communities, by our children and families and stand up to the gun lobby once and for all. We cannot sit idly by while more innocent lives are ripped away by gun violence.

Mitch McConnell must call the Senate back for an emergency session immediately and bring the House-passed gun safety legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote.

Once again, Mitch McConnell has failed to do his job on this and many other important pieces of legislation. People’s lives depend on our actions as elected officials. The Senate has the opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to the People.