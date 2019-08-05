Briefly Noted: Caenan Castle in Shawnee sells at auction

Caenan Castle in Shawnee sells at auction. Caenan Castle in Shawnee has sold at auction almost two years after chef Renee Kelly closed her farm-to-table restaurant in the historic building. The contents inside the 112-year-old building will soon be up for sale. The starting bid online was $775,000, but it is uncertain if the owners have approved the bid to finalize the sale. Listed on the Register of Historic Kansas Places, Caenen Castle went on the market for $1.8 million after the restaurant, Renee Kelly’s Harvest, closed in October 2017. It didn’t sell, so the owners listed the property about a year later with Cate’s Auction & Realty Co. Inc. [Historic Johnson County castle sells at auction. Contents up for sale next — The Kansas City Star]

Merriam hosting National Night Out and Party in YOUR Park event Aug. 6. Merriam combined two of its programs, National Night Out and our Party in YOUR Park, into one event night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Waterfall Park, 5191 Merriam Drive. National Night Out is intended to help build relationships between police officers and Merriam residents. Festivities include food (hot dogs, nitro ice cream by Mad Mans BBQ), children’s games and live music by Erica McKenzie. The Merriam Home Depot is giving away a Ring doorbell, and city staff are also leading a ribbon cutting for the new playground equipment and public art at Waterfall Park.

Lenexa man with outstanding warrants arrested hours after fleeing on foot. Law enforcement officers found 33-year-old Terry Claypool of Lenexa on Thursday hiding under a vehicle in Linwood several hours after he fled on foot from an accident. Claypool had multiple warrants for various charges in Johnson County. He was first seen and pursued by a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officer at about 12:30 p.m. near 189th Street and Linwood Road. During the officer’s pursuit, a vehicle intentionally struck Claypool’s motorcyle near Kansas Highway 32 and Stranger Creek. He fled on foot but was found at about 6:50 p.m. under a car behind a home in the 300 block of Park Street. Claypool was arrested for the Johnson County warrants and charges stemming from pursuit and obstruction charges. [Lenexa man with outstanding warrants flees accident, reportedly found hiding under vehicle in Linwood — The Mirror]