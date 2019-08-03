Your Community: Time capsule at Monticello library’s first birthday

Monticello Library will be one year old next week and Johnson County Library will mark the occasion with a time capsule ceremony featuring special guests and a reception.

Inside the capsule will be items provided by the community, community partners and Johnson County Library. Items include a Kansas license plate, a library program guide, the most checked out book from 2018 from Monticello, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, cultural references, what was popular, satellite map of the area and yearbooks from local high schools. It will be unearthed and opened on the 25-year anniversary in 2043, Shawnee will look pretty different in 24 years!

The time capsule will be buried on the plaza in front of the entrance. The celebration kicks off with remarks and a poem reading, followed by a reception and live music, then family crafts and activities. Poet Glenn North will read the poem about libraries he presented on the day Monticello Library opened and a copy of it will go into the capsule. Musician Lily B. Moonflower, singer/guitarist from De Soto, will play on the “Spanish steps” after the ceremony – light refreshments provided.

Join the celebration:

Sunday, August 4

1:00-3:00 pm

Monticello Library

22435 W. 66th Street

Shawnee, KS

At the time when it opened last year, Monticello was the first new library location in Johnson County since 1994. This location has seen steady use ever since opening (which isn’t a surprise, as residents had been asking for a location in western Shawnee for years.)

If you haven’t been out to this beautiful library, you will find an inviting and comfortable space with lots of glass walls and timeless finishes. The first floor features a dramatic central stair, self-checkout stations, new books and materials as well as a large area for children’s materials and programming. The second floor hosts adult fiction and nonfiction areas, teen materials, public computers including Mac workstations, one conference room and several additional study rooms. An ecologically sensitive green roof adjoins a terrace with ample seating where you can get lost in a book or enjoy the Library’s free wireless access.

Learn more about Monticello Library at jocolibrary.org/locations/monticello.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom