Shawnee addresses delays, provides status updates on Nieman construction work

After hearing from several residents voicing concerns with delays on the Nieman Road construction work, the city of Shawnee has responded by providing updates on the project.

The new communications include a new page on the city website explaining the delays, online weekly updates of the progress and a look back at the five projects within Nieman Now! that have already been completed.

City staff noted on the website that major causes for delay were the large amounts of snow and rain as well as a delayed process for Kansas City Power and Light to install power cables underground.

“We are constantly listening and responding as best we can to our residents’ wants and needs,” said Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for Shawnee. “We heard from the community loud and clear that they needed more information about the Nieman Now! project. City staff worked together to develop a comprehensive, straightforward timeline and explanation, to hopefully help people understand why the project is taking longer than planned.”

Here’s the list of work that is still left to do on Nieman Road north of Johnson Drive:

All storm sewer, curb, sidewalk, multi-purpose trail, street markings, pedestrian crossing, signing and sodding (to be completed by the end of 2019, weather permitting)

All remaining streetscape items and landscaping (to be finished in spring 2020)

And here’s the list of work that is still left to do on Nieman Road south of Johnson Drive: