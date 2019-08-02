Briefly Noted: ZIP code 66203 in Shawnee makes nationwide list of hottest places to buy a home

ZIP code 66203 in Shawnee makes nationwide list of hottest places to buy a home. The ZIP code 66203 in Shawnee was named one of the hottest places in the country for home purchases. The list, published by realtor.com this week, shows that home-purchasing trends lean more toward quieter metros “with a more suburban feel,” like in Old Shawnee, as opposed to bigger cities like San Francisco and New York. Shawnee’s 66203 area is in the older part of the city and encompasses downtown, featuring local shops and restaurants as well as affordable home prices. Homes in 66203 sell in an average of 13 days and have a median listing price of $220,050. Millennials also make up the dominant buyer segment in this area, where they account for 43 percent of new purchase mortgages.

Monticello Library celebrating first anniversary with time capsule. Monticello Library is turning one year old. To celebrate the anniversary, Johnson County Library is burying a Monticello Time Capsule. The ceremony takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 on the plaza just outside the front doors of the library at 2435 W. 66th St., in Shawnee. Light refreshments will be provided afterward. All ages are welcome to attend.

‘Ride for Cancer’ event supports Lenexa nonprofit. ABATE for MO Midwest Guardians Independence Chapter this weekend is hosting “Ride for Cancer” to support Supporting Kids Foundation, a Lenexa-based nonprofit. Preregistration begins at 10:30 a.m. and kickstands are up at noon. Participants will ride to four locations, starting and ending at the Sugar Creek Inn in Sugar Creek, Missouri. Supporting Kids Foundation donates an average of $3,000 per family to about 25 Kansas City families that have just learned their child has cancer. Donations help to cover mortgage payments, car payments, utilities, food, etc. so both parents can afford to take the time off from work and hold their child’s hand through the process. [Charity Ride to benefit kids, families battling cancer — KMBC]