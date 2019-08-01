Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village hosts music group “The Many”

Are you tired of hearing words of hatred, exclusion, greed and power? Would you love to hear sounds of hope, justice, peace and love? The world we live in today is sorely missing these sounds, and we are pleased that “The Many” can bring their voices to touch our ears and hearts. Their music speaks to a non-violent God, a Jesus who is with us and for us, and to a Spirit that cannot be easily defined or controlled. “The Many” sing of reconciliation and restoration, and remind us “we are on this earth to love.” “The Many” will offer a free concert at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Blvd., in Prairie Village, on Sunday, August 18th, at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Please know that you are welcome to join us!

The Chicago-based group, “The Many,” draw their music from indie folk and gospel influences. The artists include Darren Calhoun, Hannah Rand, and Leslie Michelle. Hannah is an award-winning singer/songwriter, and a graduate of the songwriting program at Belmont University. She writes most of the music for “The Many” and for her solo career as well. Darren is an Associate Fellow with Evangelicals for Social Action and the worship leader at Chicago’s Urban Village Church, South Loop. He is also a speaker, worship leader, blogger, activist and photographer. Leslie is a classically-trained musician steeped in music that has grown out of the Black American experience. She has performed all over the world and is dedicated to making music and taking action that transforms society for the better. She is a worship leader at Willow Chicago. The group is supported by Lenora Rand, who writes most of the liturgies and lyrics for the band. Gary Rand is the producer, and also directs music and worship at Chicago’s McCormick Theological Seminary. He is a veteran worship pastor and teacher, workshop leader, songwriter and music producer. The talents of these five individuals will be a blessing to all who hear them.

If you want to learn more, check out their website www.themanyarehere.com and you will find information about the group, a listing of their music albums, and current tour locations. Their music album titles speak to their vision – All Belong Here, Love Is Here, Find Our Way to Love, and more. They will offer CD’s for sale at Southminster, and also t-shirts, buttons, mugs, and all sales support their ministry.

All are welcome to join us in a morning of hopeful song with “The Many” at Southminster Presbyterian Church on August 18th at 9:30 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served around tables – pastries, fruit, juice, and coffee – plus friends galore. “The Many” will also provide some of the music for the 11:00 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary. We promise a morning that will sing to your soul