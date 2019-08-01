Pair of suicides prompt JoCo Mental Health director to call for continued vigilance in addressing issue

Last year, Johnson County school districts and the county’s mental health center teamed up to launch the #ZeroReasonsWhy campaign to take on the stigma of suicide and raise awareness of prevention efforts and crisis resources.

But a pair of suicides in recent days, including the death of a teenager, have prompted the county’s mental health center director to call for continued vigilance in addressing the issue.

In the statement issued Wednesday, Tim DeWeese said that “the feelings of loss and despair our community is experiencing deepen with each individual” who takes his or her own life, and said Johnson County residents can take steps in their day-to-day lives to help those around them.

His full statement is below: