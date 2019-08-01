Briefly Noted: SM East grad Joey Wentz traded from Atlanta to Detroit ahead of deadline

Braves trade SM East grad Joey Wentz to Tigers at deadline. SM East graduate Joey Wentz, who was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2016 draft, was traded to the Detroit Tigers Wednesday as part of a deal for the Braves to acquire right handed pitcher Shane Green ahead of the deadline. Wentz had been on a hot streak for the Braves’ AA club in recent weeks, and was listed as the seventh best prospect in the Braves pipeline. [Tigers acquire Joey Wentz and Travis Demeritte from Atlanta in exchange for Shane Greene — MLB.com]

KC man faces murder charges in Shawnee fatal stabbing case. Vincenzo Lucasta of Kansas City is accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s ex-husband to death last summer in Shawnee, according to testimony in a Johnson County courtroom. Lucasta, who is also known as Morgan Speakman, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of David Paterno, 57, at Paterno’s home in the 21900 block of W. 51st Place, Shawnee. Lucasta appeared in Johnson County District Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. The Kansas City Star reported the testimony of police and witnesses regarding the case. [In Shawnee stabbing case, man is accused of killing girlfriend’s ex-husband: testimony – The Kansas City Star]

KDOT to repair U.S. 69 bridge over I-35. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 3, the Kansas Department of Transportation will perform bridge repairs on U.S. 69 over I-35 in Lenexa. The project will replace the bridge deck, rehabilitate the bridge and reconstruct pavement on U.S. 69 from the southbound I-35 to southbound U.S. 69 exit through the southern approach slab of the bridge. The project is expected to be completed by this December, weather permitting. The ramp from southbound I-35 to southbound U.S. 69 will be closed for the duration of the project. The detour is southbound I-35 to eastbound I-435, then U.S. 69. Motorists expecting to travel to points along U.S. 69 south of 87th Street will need to follow the detour. KDOT recommends motorists plan ahead and allow for extra time. There will also be intermittent road closures on I-35 in both directions in the vicinity of the bridge due to overhead work. Clarkson Construction Company of Kansas City is the primary contractor on the $3.7 million project.

New exhibit opens at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery on Aug. 1. A new exhibit is opening at the Tim Murphy Gallery in the Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive, today, Aug. 1. The Merriam Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating the new exhibit with an opening reception this evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. “Three Artists. A Journey of Discovery” features works by the Matt Krawcheck, Jhulan Mukarji and Wendy Taylor. The artists will join the public at the reception. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31.