Best Bets for the Weekend: Oz, Legos, Kids Night Out

What are you up to this weekend? We are going to celebrate our daughter Daisy’s birthday (the big 07). Happy birthday Daisy Bess, we love you so much!
For those of you not joining us, fear not – there are plenty of fun events going on.
- I’m still getting to know all the exciting things that Meadowbrook Park has to offer. Friday, for instance, is Kids Night Out. Drop your kids off and they’ll build a catapult, make a tie dye shirt, play games and eat dinner while you go do….whatever you want to do! That’s the beauty of date night, no?
- We live in Kansas, we watch the Wizard of Oz. That’s just the law. Come see it at our wonderful Theatre in the Park starting this weekend.
- Does anyone in your house love Legos? The Overland Park Convention Center is hosting Brickworld this weekend, with 40,000 square feet of Lego creations, along with interactive activities and vendors.