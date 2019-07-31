Community Blood Center, AdventHealth hosting several blood drives in response to nationwide blood shortage

Community Blood Center has issued an urgent need for donations because of a nationwide blood shortage. In response, AdventHealth is hosting several blood drives across the Kansas City metro area in an effort to maintain the local blood supply.

Some blood types have dropped to less than a week’s supply, and a minimum seven-day inventory of all blood types must be “continually replenished,” the center reported. Of particular urgency is the need for donations of O-, O+ and B- blood types.

“In the last week alone, we have seen more than 400 expected donors not show for their appointments, leaving multiple blood types at less than a seven-day supply,” said Kim Peck, executive director of the center. “This has been consistent across our entire service area, which covers the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

“The impact of this could be severe. Right now, we’re able to meet hospital need, but if things continue the way they’ve been going, we won’t. We’ve released an ‘urgent’ appeal in the hopes that we’ll be able to avoid an ’emergency’ appeal later.”

With blood supplies being so low, the center is encouraging the community to find time to donate at one of its multiple locations in the Kansas City metro area, at a mobile blood drive, or at one of the below AdventHealth blood drives. Donors can make an appointment by going to savealifenow.org/donate-blood and searching “AdventHealth.”

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Thursday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AdventHealth South Overland Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AdventHealth Lenexa, Friday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

AdventHealth Ottawa, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 12–6 p.m.

Companies, organizations and community groups can also host blood drives this summer. Donations take about an hour.

Community Blood Center has reported maintaining a healthy blood supply for most of this summer and began alerting the public to the urgent need for donations on Monday.

“While blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months, the need does not,” Peck said. “Right now, donations are low and we need all those who are able to donate and help ensure that every patient and hospital has access to life-saving blood when they need it.”

In the Kansas City area alone, one in three people will need blood at some point in their life and nearly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, the center reported. This means that nearly 600 donations are needed every day to meet hospital demand, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished.