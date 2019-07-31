Briefly Noted: Part of Somerset Drive in Prairie Village closing two months for stormwater project

Part of Somerset Drive in Prairie Village closing for stormwater project. Somerset Drive from 83rd Street to Roe Avenue in Prairie Village will be closed from today, July 31, through the end of September for a stormwater project.

Shawnee offering free mulch to residents. Beginning this week, Shawnee is offering free mulch for residents through Sunday, Aug. 11. The double ground mulch came from storm debris that residents dropped off after recent storms. Mulch can be picked up at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road, directly across the street from the Shawnee Justice Center. Vehicles can access the area at 59th Terrace and Renner Road. The site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The mulch is available to Shawnee residents only. There is no limit to how much a resident can pick-up, but residents must be able to load and haul it off. For more information, call Shawnee Public Works at 913-742-6008.

Lenexa woman hoping thief returns backpack with her mother’s ashes in it. Dianne Paris of Lenexa is hoping the person who stole her backpack after breaking into her truck will return her mother’s ashes which were inside the backpack at the time. She was shopping at Legends Outlets on Friday when someone smashed the window of her truck and snatched her backpack, which contained a work laptop and some of her mother’s ashes. The backpack has an Ogio logo on it. Paris is asking anyone who sees the backpack or knows who took it to just drop the ashes off at KCKPD, no questions asked. [Backpack containing ashes of Lenexa woman’s mom stolen from truck at Legends Outlets — WDAF]