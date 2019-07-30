Your JCCC Board of Trustees primary candidate primer

Advance voting in person began Monday, July 29 in Johnson County and Election Day is Tuesday, August 6. As residents start heading to the polls to cast their ballots, we’re putting together our election primers to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT
Every primary voter in Johnson County will have the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees race on his or her ballot. There are 11 candidates running for the three positions up for election this cycle. The six candidates who finish with the most votes in the primary will advance to the general election ballot this fall.
The candidates running for JCCC Board of Trustees are listed below. We’ve linked to their campaign websites where possible.
Trustee At-Large
- Nancy Ingram (incumbent)
- Cassandra Peters
- Mo Azeem
- Lori Bell
- Laura Smith-Everett
- Chris Roesel
- Farha Azaz
- Greg Musil (incumbent)
- Val Baul
- Colleen Cunningham
- Jameia Haines
CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES
Earlier this month, we published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaires we developed with input from our readers. You can find each of the five questionnaire items linked below:
- Question 1, tuition increase: In December 2018, the Board of Trustees voted to increase the per credit hour rate for tuition by $1 per credit hour, raising the total cost of tuition and fees for Johnson County residents from $93/credit hour to $94/credit hour. The increase came after three years of no tuition increases. Do you support or oppose the $1 per credit hour tuition increase? Why or why not? You can read the candidates’ responses here.
- Question 2, improving faculty-administration relations. There has been a good deal of animosity between the administration and the faculty in recent years. What steps could the board be taking to address this issue and reestablish more positive relations. You can read the candidates’ responses here.
- Question 3, use of advisory committees. JCCC has dozens of advisory committees for its various academic and technical education programs. Have you been involved in these committees in the past and how would you use these advisory committees if you are elected? You can read the candidates’ responses here.
- Question 4, elimination of track and cross country programs. The elimination of the track, tennis and cross country programs has generated a good deal of push back from some members of the community. What’s your vision for the future of athletics at JCCC? Would you support having those programs reinstated? You can read the candidates’ responses here.
- Question 5, motivation for running. What’s your primary motivation for running for the JCCC Board of Trustees? You can read the candidates’ responses here.