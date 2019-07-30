Mission police investigate after 17-year-old found dead in parking lot near driver’s license office

The Mission Police Department is investigating this morning after a teen was found dead in a vehicle next to the Kansas driver’s license office in Mission.

Police officers reported the body was discovered at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a Mitsubishi SUV parked next to the driver’s license office on Johnson Drive.

Captain Dan Madden said officers have found no indication of foul play at this time. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Mission Police Department and the medical examiner were at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time because he was a juvenile.