Briefly noted: Former KCPD officer charged after fatal wreck that killed SM South student

Former KCPD officer charged after fatal wreck that killed SM South student. A former Kansas City police officer has been charged months after he was involved in a crash that killed 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, a Shawnee Mission South student, and seriously injured Rajanna’s father and sister on Interstate 435, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. The officer, identified as 34-year-old Terrell E. Watkins, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving. Court records indicate Watkins was driving a Kansas City Police Department Ford E350 van on Interstate 435 when he slammed into the back of the Mitsubishi Lancer, the vehicle Rajanna was driving, that was caught up in traffic near Arrowhead Stadium. Data from the police van’s airbag shows it was traveling 76 miles per hour just before crashing into the Mitsubishi. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 21, hours before a Kansas City Chiefs game at the stadium.

Grand opening of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken in Prairie Village set for Aug. 10. Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, will open at the Village Shops Saturday, Aug. 10. Rise Prairie Village is located at 6947 Tomahawk Road and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment changes vaccination requirements for public schools. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced two new vaccination requirements for the 2019-20 school year. Vaccine requirements for schools can be found on the state department’s website, but here’s a list of the new requirements: