Your Shawnee city council and mayoral primary election primer

Advance voting in person begins Monday, July 29 in Johnson County and Election Day is Tuesday, August 6. As residents start heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Shawnee Mayor and City Council, we’re putting together our election primers to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT

There are four contested races on the primary ballots this summer, with two city council seats representing Ward 3 and another seat representing ward 4 in play in addition to the mayoral race. You can find a map of the city council ward boundaries here, and you can look up your sample ballot via the Johnson County Election Office here.

The candidates for each ward are listed below. We’ve linked to their campaign websites where possible.

Mayor

Council Member Ward 3

Council Member Ward 3 (2 Year Unexpired Term)

Council Member Ward 4

CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES

Earlier this month, we published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaires we developed with input from our readers. You can find each of the five questionnaire items linked below:

Candidate forums

Earlier this month, we hosted in-person forums for the candidates running for seats on the Shawnee city council and for mayor. You can watch the video of the forums below. The mayoral forum video is first, followed the the city council candidate forum.

Topics covered during the mayoral forum included:

Next steps after the failure of the ballot measure on the community center (discussion starts at 6:15)

(discussion starts at 6:15) How to address $140 million in possible stormwater repairs in the coming years (discussion starts at 14:45)

in the coming years (discussion starts at 14:45) What thing they want to be able to say about Shawnee four years after taking office that they can’t say today (discussion starts at 22:00)

four years after taking office that they can’t say today (discussion starts at 22:00) Fostering strong communication with residents about the issues before the governing body (discussion starts at 28:30)

about the issues before the governing body (discussion starts at 28:30) View on the use of tax incentives (discussion starts at 35:30)

(discussion starts at 35:30) Should Shawnee be pursing more affordable housing options (discussion starts at 43:00)

Topics covered during the city council forum included: