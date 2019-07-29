Your Lenexa city council primary election primer

Advance voting in person begins Monday, July 29 in Johnson County and Election Day is Tuesday, August 6. As residents start heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Lenexa City Council, we’re putting together our election primers to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT

There is one contested race of the primary ballot this summer, with a seat representing Ward 4 in play. You can find a tool with the city council’s ward boundaries here, and you can look up your sample ballot via the Johnson County Election Office here.

Ward 4

CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES

Earlier this month, we published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaires we developed with input from our readers. You can find each of the five questionnaire items linked below:

Question 1, public finance incentives . In recent years, developers have become increasingly likely to seek public finance incentives like tax increment financing and community improvement district sales taxes to pay for parts of their private projects. What’s your stance on the use of such incentives? When, if ever, is it appropriate to commit public finances to private real estate projects? You can read the candidates’ responses here.

Question 2, implementing vision 2040 . The city recently completed an extensive planning process in Vision 2040. When you consider the Vision 2040 document, what sticks out to you as the top priority for the Lenexa city council to try to address in the coming decades? You can read the candidates' responses here.

Question 3, adopting a city-level non-discrimination ordinance . Lenexa has thus far declined to take up a non-discrimination ordinance providing legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, with leaders saying they want to see whether rulings in a series of federal lawsuits provide any clarity on the issue. Do you support this "wait and see" approach? Do you believe the city council should formally consider a city level NDO? You can read the candidates responses here.

Question 4, revitalizing Old Town. The city has recently started looking at way to revitalize Old Town. Are there steps city government should be taking to bring new energy and life to the city's historic center? If so, what? You can read the candidates' responses here.

Candidate forum

Earlier this month, we hosted an in-person forum for the candidates running for the Ward 4 city council seat. You can watch the video of the forum below.

Topics covered during the mayoral forum included: