Updates from Johnson County Community College: Career paths in healthcare

If you have a passion for helping others, a career in healthcare could be right for you. Whether you’re just starting your career journey or want to make a change, Johnson County Community College can help tailor an educational approach that’s right for you.

A Nursing Program that Provides the ‘Best Care’

Our highly selective Registered Nurse program is recognized throughout the state for hands-on classroom and clinical learning. Just this month, JCCC’s program earned the highest average National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rate among 36 Kansas nursing programs. Our Nursing Program Director, Dr. Karen LaMartina, is proud of the program and is happy to share the secret to its success. “Our outcomes are largely due to the strong commitment our faculty make to the students. Our faculty are very engaged with our students at the bedside, providing the best care and role-modeling excellence in nursing.”

Interested in learning more about JCCC’s nursing programs? Make plans to attend one of our upcoming Information Sessions for details on admission procedures, course requirements and more.

Credentials Plus a GED®

JCCC has developed a path for earning a high school diploma while completing the training and certification required to work in a variety of healthcare settings. Our AO-K certificate program allows students to earn a GED® while gaining the credit hours needed to become fully licensed as a:

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)

Certified Medication Aide (CMA)

Home Health Aide (HHA)

As an added bonus, students who complete the AO-K Healthcare Pathway will have earned many of the required prerequisites for admission to JCCC’s Practical Nursing program.

Industry Training and Certification

We also offer a variety of certification opportunities through our Continuing Education Healthcare Career Programs. Take advantage of growing job market demands by completing one of these programs in less than a year:

Medical Coding Certification

ECG Technician Certification

Pharmacy Technician Certification

Phlebotomy Technician Certification

Assisted Living Facility Operator training

It’s no secret that the fastest growing occupations in the metro are healthcare related. Recent advances in medical technology paired with the needs of an aging population have created an ongoing demand for qualified healthcare professionals.

Let JCCC help you embark on the healthcare career path you’ve always dreamed of – where you can make people’s lives better every day. Contact us today to learn more!