Briefly Noted: T-Mobile, Sprint announce clearance from U.S. Department of Justice to merge companies

T-Mobile, Sprint announce clearance from U.S. Department of Justice to merge companies. T-Mobile US, Inc. and Overland Park-based Sprint Corporation on July 26 announced they have entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, an important step toward completing a proposed merger of the two companies to create the “New T-Mobile.” Closing of the merger is still pending other regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

New agreement between Missouri and Kansas intended to reduce wasteful development incentives in KC metro area. A new agreement is pending between the Kansas and Missouri state governments to reduce wasteful incentives for economic development in the Kansas City metro area, according to KCUR. The Hall Family Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri, estimates that since 2008, Kansas and Missouri “have waived $335 million in taxes just getting businesses to cross the road,” KCUR reported. To counter the waste, Missouri lawmakers earlier this year voted to check the use of state income tax incentives in the Kansas City area, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is planning to do the same. Kelly’s executive order would place a limited moratorium on state income tax incentives, but drafting it is taking weeks, “at least in part because of the complex web of state, county and city property tax, sales tax, and income tax incentives.” Even if the deal goes through, it may not completely eliminate the border war between the two states. Competition would still remain in the form of property tax abatements and other types of incentives.

Police hoping to identify suspect in red windbreaker who robbed Lenexa Mini-Mart. A man wearing a distinctive red windbreaker robbed the Mini-Mart at 15855 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa at about 11:30 p.m. July 22. Police hope the jacket will help lead to the armed robber. The Lenexa Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance video of the robbery, hoping the distinctive jacket would help them identify the armed robber. [Video: Distinctive jacket may be key to identifying armed robber of Lenexa Mini-Mart — The Kansas City Star]