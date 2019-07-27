Your Community: Maker materials now available

Johnson County Library patrons love the Black & Veatch MakerSpace, where they can try a variety of tools and services, including laser cutters, 3D printers and more. Visitors don’t need to be an expert or have materials on hand – because the Friends Bookstore at Central Resource Library now sells a wide array of Maker materials for use in the eponymous Space. You’ll find 12x24x1/8″ acrylic sheet in six colors and birch plywood sheet, same size. Friends Bookstores Manager Becky Epperson reports that sales are brisk. Coming soon: soldering supplies and Maker kits!

The machines in the MakerSpace, such as the CNC Router and the Epilog Helix and Zing laser engravers, tend to perform best with specified types of materials. Maker technicians and Friends of Johnson County Library saw opportunity to provide service to Makers needing supplies and to help the Friends generate some revenue.

The Friends are a membership organization with almost 1,000 participants. They raise funds to support Library programs and activities such as Incarcerated Services, Summer Reading and 6 by 6: Ready to Read.

If you haven’t visited the Black & Veatch MakerSpace, you’ll be impressed by all of the equipment and the near endless possibilities. While you’re there, it may spark a creative idea and with the Maker Materials Market, you can get the materials you need to create your masterpiece. See more at jocolibrary.org/makerspace.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom