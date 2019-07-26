Driver of 1934 Ford taken to hospital after wreck in Lenexa

Mike Frizzell - July 26, 2019 8:00 am
The accident occurred on K-7 near 83rd Street. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police are investigating after a man driving an antique car lost control and spun off Kansas Highway 7 south of 83rd Street on Thursday evening.

Lenexa and Shawnee firefighters were dispatched to respond with Johnson County Med-Act to the crash at 6:30 p.m.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that the driver had been ejected. First responders arrived to find that the driver had not been ejected and was still sitting inside the car.

The car, a 1934 Ford Roadster, did not have seatbelts. Radio traffic indicated that when the car spun around, the driver slid across the bench seat from behind the steering wheel to the passenger’s door.

The driver was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available

