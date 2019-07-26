Briefly Noted: JoCo hires new Chief Information Officer; Free food pantry this Saturday at Merriam Park Elementary

Johnson County hires new chief information officer. Johnson County, Kansas Government has hired a new chief information officer for the Department of Technology and Innovation. Bill Nixon, who was executive vice president and chief enterprise architect at UMB Bank, will join the county on Monday, July 29. “I’m excited to join Johnson County Government and look forward to serving this organization and our residents,” Nixon said. “As a county resident myself, I want to increase the efficiency of and access to our technology services in this digital age.” At UMB Bank, Nixon was responsible for aligning technology solutions and strategic planning with the goals of executive leadership and business units. Before UMB, he was part of the DST organization, also in the Kansas City metro area, beginning as vice president of Enterprise Portfolio Management and then vice president of IT Architecture & Application Development. He also served as director of Enterprise Architecture with Fannie Mae in the Washington, D.C., area. He has a Bachelor of Science in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh. He and his family reside in Leawood.

Free food pantry this Saturday at Merriam Park Elementary. A food pantry is open to the public at Merriam Park Elementary this weekend. New City Church, Harvesters and the elementary school are partnering to host the food pantry from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. The school is located at 6100 Mastin St. It is free and open to everyone and provides drive-through distribution. No identification is necessary.

Shawnee native and Sporting KC forward Tyler Freeman selected to USA U-17s for training camp in Southern California. Shawnee native and Sporting Kansas City forward Tyler Freeman has been selected to the United States U-17 Men’s National Team for a training camp that begins this weekend in California. The roster features 14 players, including Freeman, who were part of the USA’s Concacaf U-17 Championship squad in May.