Amazon lockers for secure pickup appear in northeast Johnson County

Over the past few years, Amazon lockers have been popping up around Johnson County. The lockers are designed to give a more secure pickup location for customers’ orders.

An Amazon spokesperson said the lockers serve a variety of purposes. For one, it’s a secure pickup location for someone’s online orders. An Amazon locker could be used for someone who lives in an apartment complex or residential subdivision that doesn’t have a lock box for deliveries.

The lockers have also been used for someone who wants to ship a gift and surprise the recipient. Customers also have used it when traveling on vacation or a business trip.

Two sets of lockers are located in northeast Johnson County inside the I-435 highway loop, and a handful of other lockers are spread out around the county as well. The two nearest to the Shawnee Mission area are:

Amazon Hub Locker – Sevuga

6850 Antioch Rd

at 7-Eleven

Merriam, KS – 66204-1202

9656 Quivira Rd

at Stein Mart

Lenexa, KS – 66215-1669

Here’s how the lockers work: During Amazon checkout, when customers go to change or add a shipping address, immediately below there is an option to pick up from an Amazon locker. They can select a locker for their pickup location at no additional cost.

Once their package is ready for pickup, customers receive an email with a barcode and a six-digit unique code that they’ll use to remove the package from the designated slot at the Amazon locker pickup location.

Customers have three business days to pick up a package from a locker before it’s returned for a full refund. Most lockers also accept returns, even if a customer did not originally pick up the item from an Amazon locker, the spokesperson added.

Amazon has been bringing in Amazon Hub Lockers to Johnson County over the past few years.

The Amazon spokesperson said the lockers are there for the customers’ convenience. At other locations, Amazon also offers lockers for apartment buildings and lockers with staff on site at return locations.

“It’s all about giving customers options on where to pick up their packages that’s most convenient for them,” the spokesperson said.