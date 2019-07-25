Shawnee Mission tweaks school calendar for 2019-20, sets calendar for 2020-21

After district administrators discovered that the calendar as previously approved would not meet state requirements for class time for high school seniors, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education this week approved tweaks to the official schedule for the 2019-20 school year.

The changes are as follows:

Parent-teacher conferences for the fall semester will now be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24. They had previously been scheduled for Oct. 16 and 17.

Additionally, Friday, Oct. 25 will now be reserved for parent-teacher conferences. There will be no class for any students that day.

The district has shifted a previously planned professional development day for teachers from Jan. 3, 2020, to May 27, 2020.

Students will have their first day of classes after winter break on Monday, Jan. 6.

The last day of school for student in Pre-K through 11th grade will be Friday, May 22.

Darren Dennis, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, noted that making Jan. 6 a class day solved the issue regarding classroom hours for high school seniors.

You can find the full 2019-20 calendar here.

Board approves calendar for 2020-21 school year as well

The board also approved a school calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

That calendar sets:

The first day of classes for grades 1-7 and 9 as Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

The first day of classes for grades 8, 10, 11 and 12 as Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

A fall break during Thanksgiving week with no classes Nov. 23-27, 2020.

A spring break with no classes from March 12-19, 2021.

The final day for students grades K-11 as Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

You can find the full 2020-21 calendar here.