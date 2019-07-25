CareNow Urgent Care opening new facility in Lenexa

CareNow Urgent Care, a healthcare organization with more than 100 urgent care clinics in the U.S., is opening a facility in Lenexa, its ninth location in the Kansas City metro area.

A ribbon cutting for the new facility at 15421 West 87th St. Parkway is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Christine Kirkwood Hamele, associate vice president of public relations and community outreach for HCA Midwest Health, said the organization’s goal is to provide better access to physician-led healthcare, and not to duplicate services in the area.

“There’s just no question that with the incredible growth of Lenexa and being one of the fastest-growing communities in the area, there was a gap in urgent care services — certainly with the millennials really wanting more on-demand healthcare — that it was the right time to build a CareNow,” Kirkwood Hamele said. “It’s just a great location and an amazing development. It’s very exciting to see the growth and then to be able to offer something that is really needed in the community.”

CareNow is an urgent care provider with resources for on-the-job injury care, pre-employment drug and alcohol testing, occupational physical exams and employee health and wellness.

The new facility in Lenexa will offer the following:

On-site providers, labs and X-rays

Treatment for adults and children

Routine medical tests and sports physicals

Most insurance plans accepted

Web check-in

“We just have a really strong history of being an active member of not just the business community, but the community in general,” Kirkwood Hamele said. “We offer, in many of our locations, discounted sports physicals, flu shots, so that is absolutely a critical part of the services that we’ll have there.”

CareNow facilities are open seven days a week with extended hours. No appointment is necessary.