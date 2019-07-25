Briefly Noted: Willow Tree Supports celebrates expansion of Shawnee facility with ribbon cutting

Willow Tree Supports celebrates expansion of Shawnee facility with ribbon cutting. Willow Tree Supports, an organization that assist individuals with intellectual disabilities, last week celebrated the expansion of its facility at West 83rd Street and Highway K-7. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the organization, which provides a variety of leisure and vocational opportunities as well as wellness monitoring and residential services. It serves more than 100 people. Their expansion allowed them to add a new classroom to provide more vocational training for individuals, a full working/packing room to provide actual jobs AND work to their individuals and a new conference room for individual meetings with case managers and families. They expansion also allowed them to increase their leisure opportunities with a full gym, new furniture, etc.

SkillsUSA culinary national champion and SM Northwest student Reis Miller hosting brunch. Skills USA culinary national champion and SM Northwest student Reis Miller and his friend Caleb Rickey are hosting a brunch event Aug. 3 at Maps Coffee Roasters in Lenexa. Miller said they’re hoping to serve about 75 people. Miller and Rickey will prepare three brunch dishes: Ricotta pancakes with berry compote, blood orange French toast, and biscuits and gravy.

Lane closures to begin on Lackman Road in Lenexa on July 25. Concrete work will result in lane closures along Lackman Road between 105th Street and College Boulevard starting Thursday, July 25, for about three weeks, weather permitting. Through traffic will be maintained during this portion of the project. Once concrete work is complete, milling and paving work will begin. Updated information will be provided once a start date is set for that stage of the project.