Best Bets for the Weekend: Battling boxes and chicken runs

It’s that point in the summer where I’m starting to get a little edgy. School will be starting in a couple of weeks and I’m not particularly sad about it. In the meantime, there are a few fun ways to pass the time:
- It’s the oldest joke in the book – the present cost a million dollars and all the kid cares about is…the box. Wonderscope is celebrating boxes on Friday morning at the Battle of the Boxes. Teams of children and adults will design and build cardboard creations out of boxes, duct tape and markers, showcasing their creativity and imagination.
- I’ve always loved the concept of Kids Night Out – parents can go out for a date night and the kids are actually having a blast and running around like crazy. Drop your kids off at the Shawnee Civic Center on Friday night and go have some fun. I think we could all use a break at this point in the summer, no?
- Sometimes I post things about some junior triathlon or midnight bike ride and I think wow, my kids would never do that. Then I read about Georgia’s Chicken Run, being held Saturday morning at Deanna Rose. With races starting at 1/8 mile, I think even my lazy little loves could get in the spirit.
- Ever wonder why certain flowers thrive while others die? Or in my case, certain flowers die quickly and others die immediately? Learn more about the best flowers for our area at the Overland Park Arboretum’s Midwest Flower Fest on Saturday, where hundreds of flowers will be tested and displayed.