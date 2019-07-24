Shawnee making plans to build 40-acre Belmont Park west of K-7

Shawnee is making plans to build a 40-acre park in the northwest corner of the city, just west of Highway K-7.

Belmont Park is a proposed 40-acre park located at 55th Street and Belmont. The park project was included in the city’s 2020-2029 capital improvement plan.

The site of the future park is a stretch of undeveloped land nestled between homes on the north side of 55th Street.

City staff noted that council policy requires “public park facilities at 1/3 mile intervals to provide adequate access for residents to visit throughout the community.”

An estimated cost to design and build the park is $4 million. Funding for the project will come from the Parks portion of the city’s Parks and Pipes sales tax.

Since the project costs more than $50,000 the Shawnee council needed to weigh in on the project delivery method.

The Shawnee council unanimously approved using the Construction Manager at Risk delivery method. There was no discussion or public comment.

This method means the construction manager is engaged in design and later becomes the contractor during construction. “Integrated teams with a cohesive work environment are the best predictors of a successful project,” according to a city memo.

The city used the Construction Manager at Risk delivery method for Fire Station 74.