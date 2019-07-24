Famous KC boxer Tony Chiaverini visits Marv’s Barber Shop in Merriam

When famous Kansas City boxer Tony Chiaverini needs a haircut, he always goes to his favorite barber, Marv’s Barber Shop in Merriam.

With a record of 39 wins (26 of which were knockouts), and only nine losses and two draws, Chiaverini is one of the most popular boxers to ever come out of Kansas City, Missouri, according to Ringside Report.

The 5-foot-8 southpaw, nicknamed “The Spoiler,” was rated eighth in the world at middleweight in 1978. He even battled legendary fighters Sugar Ray Leonard and Wilfredo Benitez during his career.

Marv Cansler has a poster of Chiaverini’s match with Sugar Ray Leonard. During his most recent visit to his barber, Chiaverini signed it.

Before his boxing days, Chiaverini played high school football with Cansler’s cousin, Phil Cansler, at the now-closed St. Joseph High School in Shawnee.