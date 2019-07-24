Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post’s Merriam city council candidate forum set for tonight

Shawnee Mission Post’s Merriam city council candidate forum set for tonight. The Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a candidate forum tonight, July 24, for candidates seeking city council seats in Merriam. The forum takes place at the Antioch Library and is designed to give voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities ahead of the August primary election. Details on the forum are below:

Date: Wednesday, July 24

Wednesday, July 24 Location: Antioch Library (8700 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Merriam)

Antioch Library (8700 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Merriam) Time: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Forum program from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Man awarded $2 million in lawsuit after injury on I-35. Jurors have awarded more than $2 million to a Missouri man who was injured when a driver of a tractor-trailer put his vehicle in reverse on I-35 in Kansas. The Kansas City Star reported that Michael Whitt of Riverside, Missouri, was headed to his office in Lenexa during a July 2015 thunderstorm when he saw the rig’s taillights. Whitt was hit despite stopping and said his injuries forced him to close his clinical social work business. Court documents show that jurors found that truck driver, David Caton, of Boonville, Indiana, and the company he worked for, G.D.S. Express Inc. of Chicago, were at fault. [Man hurt after big rig backs up on I35 wins $2M in lawsuit — The Kansas City Star]

Universal Robots opens authorized training center in Lenexa, other stations in North America. North American distributors of Universal Robots are now opening Authorized Training Centers, offering classes spanning basic to advanced programming of UR cobots. The first four ATCs have been launched, with another nine to follow by end of 2019. One of those new centers is in Lenexa.