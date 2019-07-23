Overland Park earns ‘Best Place to Raise a Family’ distinction for 5th straight year

For the fifth year in a row, the website WalletHub has named Overland Park the Best Place to Raise a Family in the United States.

The 2019 rankings released this month put Overland Park at the top of an enviable list, noting that its affordability, education and child care systems and safety make it an ideal spot to bring up kids.

WalletHub considered data from 180 of the country’s larger cities, developing category scores across five areas. Overland Park topped all of the cities considered in the “affordability” category, and was in the top 10 for “health and safety” and “socio-economics.” It came in 11th overall in “education and child care.” It fared worst in “family fun,” a category that looks at items like the number of playgrounds per capita, walkability and weather.

Among other results from the report, WalletHub found that Overland Park had the fourth lowest percent of families living in poverty.

Fremont, Calif.; Irvine, Calif.; Planto, Texas; and South Burlington, Ver., rounded out the top five in the rankings.

Wichita was the only other Kansas city considered in the rankings, and came in at 155th overall. Kansas City, Mo., came in at 102.