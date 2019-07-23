Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post’s Lenexa city council candidate forum set for tonight

Shawnee Mission Post’s forum for Lenexa city council candidates set for tomorrow night. The Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a candidate forum tonight, July 23, for candidates seeking city council seats in Lenexa. The forum takes place at the Lenexa City Center Library and is designed to give voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities ahead of the August primary election. Details on the forum are below:

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Tuesday, July 23 Location: Lenexa City Center Library (8778 Penrose Ln, Lenexa)

Lenexa City Center Library (8778 Penrose Ln, Lenexa) Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Forum program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lenexa company Enduralock wins NASA competition. Lenexa-based Enduralock, a custom fastener engineering solutions company that develops proprietary vibration resistant fasteners, was named a winner in a NASA competition in Mountain View, Calif. Enduralock was a winner at the NASA iTech Cycle I competition that took place July 10-11. The competition brought in finalists from around the world to compete and showcase their innovations at the competition forum. The company’s fasteners are now space certified after an evaluation by engineers at NASA’s Marshall Flight Center. [Lenexa company winner in NASA competition — KCTV]

Escaped resident at Johnson County corrections facility caught after three days on the run. Shawnee police officers found and arrested Trenton Partelow, 26, on Thursday night after he had escaped three days earlier from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center. Partelow had been in center in connection with a plea agreement in a 2018 aggravated burglary case in which he agreed to serve six months and have three years of probation. [Escaped resident at Johnson County corrections facility caught after 3 days on run — KCTV]