Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fall Semester is around the corner

As you’re navigating the sultry dog days of summer, set your sights on the cooler temps and beautiful foliage of fall semester. Now is a great time for new and returning students to explore class options at Johnson County Community College!

Getting Started

At JCCC, a college education is for any age at any stage of your life. That’s why we’re offering a Nontraditional Night this Thursday, July 25 for adults considering returning to the classroom. Learn all about our enrollment and support opportunities to help balance life, work, home and school. This information session is free, but registration is requested.

Our New Student Orientations are available to all students Monday through Friday throughout the year. Online orientations are also available if you are unable to attend in person.

Affordable Tuition Rates

We understand that financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience – from orientation to graduation and beyond. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with our tuition rates. We proudly offer:

Metro Tuition Rate: Students who have ZIP codes that start with 640- and 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate.

Scholarships: JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships eery year to qualified students. All it takes is one application for students to become eligible for hundreds of scholarships.

Flexible Class Options

JCCC offers a variety of online classes on your schedule. Take advantage of:

Increased convenience and flexibility

Access to top instructors and resources within a structured framework

Clearly communicated assignments and deadlines

Short-term classes are also available online and on campus. These classes start at various times throughout the semester and provide even more flexibility for busy schedules.

Veteran & Military Student Resources

JCCC is one of only two community colleges in the nation to participate in the Peer Advisors for Veteran Education (PAVE) program. This mentor initiative helps incoming veterans learn the ins and outs of college life. Our Veteran & Military Student Resource Center also helps veteran students gain VA certification so they can use GI Bill benefits at JCCC.

Enroll Today

Fall enrollment is underway, and our Admissions team is poised to assist a new class of Cavaliers begin (or return to) their educational journey. Learn more and enroll today!