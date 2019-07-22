Shawnee man facing 1st degree murder charges after 30-year-old woman dies following suspected domestic battery

Felipe Chavez, Jr., 28, of Shawnee, will be arraigned in Johnson County District Court this afternoon on charges of first degree premeditated murder, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy stemming from the death last week of Lucia Frayre, 30.

Shawnee police were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission the morning of Saturday, July 13 to investigate a suspected incident of domestic battery. Frayre had been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, and was unconscious and receiving medical treatment when detectives began investigating. Frayre succumbed to the injuries she had suffered around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

Chavez was then arrested and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Friday, July 19.

He’s been held on $1,000,000 bond. Assistant District Attorneys Lannie Ornburn and Joshua Burnkhorst will lead prosecution of the case.

Chavez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Johnson County in 2015 and pleaded guilty to the charges. District court records indicate that it was his third DUI offense.

The family held a celebration of life service for Frayre on Saturday at REACH Kansas City. Frayre’s Facebook profile indicates that she worked as a pharmacy technician.