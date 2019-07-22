Briefly Noted: Lenexa city council candidate forum set for tomorrow night

Shawnee Mission Post’s forum for Lenexa city council candidates set for tomorrow night. The Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a candidate forum tomorrow night, July 23, for candidates seeking city council seats in Lenexa. The forum takes place at the Lenexa City Center Library and is designed to give voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities ahead of the August primary election. Details on the forum are below:

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Location: Lenexa City Center Library (8778 Penrose Ln, Lenexa)

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Forum program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

South Lake in Overland Park under warning for harmful algal bloom. South Lake in Overland Park is under a warning from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for a harmful blue-green algal bloom. The city of Overland Park tweeted about the warning late last week. The warning comes a month after city water specialists tested a floating wetland released on the lake last year that is designed to reduce algal blooms in the lake. City staff have indicated they hope to expand the program in the near future.

Overland Park man charged with aggravated robbery, attempted kidnapping. Deron Littlejohn of Overland Park faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery, after he was arrested by Lenexa police Friday evening. His bond was set at $250,000. [Overland Park man charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery — KCTV]

Road closure on 67th Street in Merriam on July 22-23. There will be a complete road closure on 67th Street east of East Frontage Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23. WaterOne is repairing waterlines in this area. The city of Merriam asks motorists to drive slow in the area and follow signs for detours.