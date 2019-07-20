Your Community: Meet Astronaut Mike Massimino

Mike Massimino, astronaut and Senior Space Advisor, has been to space and back, twice. He’s also the first person to tweet from space, a recurring character on the hit TV show “The Big Bang Theory,” and now a New York Times bestselling author. His next important mission is to visit Johnson County Library!

Massimino grew up a working class kid who realized the dream of becoming an astronaut and flying in space. He made two action-packed missions to the Hubble Telescope and four space walks. He and his crews traveled faster and higher than any other astronauts in our century. He faced life threatening challenges while performing intricate repairs to the Hubble. Massimino currently serves as Senior Space Adviser to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and on the faculty of Columbia University.

Hear all about the adventures detailed in his book, Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe.

Meet Astronaut Mike Massimino

You’re invited to meet Mike Massimino and hear unique perspectives on teamwork, innovation and leadership from a down-to-earth spaceman. Presented with the Museum at Prairiefire.

Thursday, August 1st, 6:30-7:30 pm

Central Resource Library

9875 W. 87th St.

Overland Park, KS 66212

Bring your kids before the program to attend Hands-on: Outer Space!

Want to have breakfast with an astronaut?

Enter the drawing to have breakfast with Astronaut Mike Massimino. Breakfast will be on Friday, August 2, 9:30-11 am, at Central Resource Library. Winners will be notified July 25. Must enter in-person at one of Johnson County Library locations.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom